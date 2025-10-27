Kenaz, Ahnaf, and Constantin von Hoffmeister are joined by Najji, Axmed Gurrey, and Arnav Jindal for a conversation about Europe … or what’s left of it. At this point, the West is in a Zugzwang, a chess term that describes a situation where a player can only weaken its position. What comes next? Tune in and find out … and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 140: Western Civilization's Zugzwang
With Special Guests: Constantin von Hoffmeister, Najji, Axmed Gurrey, and Arnav Jindal
Oct 27, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
