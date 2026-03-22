They promised us a four-day victory. We’re now entering week 4 of the Third Gulf War. Join Sir Cleveland Blakemore and our merry Gang of DOOMers for a deep and pessimistic analysis of what we can expect if this continues. (Spoiler alert: helium ain’t just for balloons). Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 165: The Third Gulf War, Week 3 Pt. 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, Meow Meow, Based Meth Addict, and Arnav Jindal
Mar 22, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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