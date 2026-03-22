Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 165: The Third Gulf War, Week 3 Pt. 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
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Eurabiamania 165: The Third Gulf War, Week 3 Pt. 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, Meow Meow, Based Meth Addict, and Arnav Jindal
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Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
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Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Mar 22, 2026

They promised us a four-day victory. We’re now entering week 4 of the Third Gulf War. Join Sir Cleveland Blakemore and our merry Gang of DOOMers for a deep and pessimistic analysis of what we can expect if this continues. (Spoiler alert: helium ain’t just for balloons). Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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