Kenaz had to sit this one for technical difficulties, but Ahnaf and our favorite big brain Swede, Malcom Kyeyune, have lots to say about the Third Gulf War and why it was a bad idea. In these times of idiocy, intelligent conversations are more important than ever. Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 166: The Third Gulf War, Week 3 (Pt. 2) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Nova Scotia Tony, & Arnav Jindal
Mar 24, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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