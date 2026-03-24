Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 166: The Third Gulf War, Week 3 (Pt. 2) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
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Eurabiamania 166: The Third Gulf War, Week 3 (Pt. 2) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Nova Scotia Tony, & Arnav Jindal
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Mar 24, 2026

Kenaz had to sit this one for technical difficulties, but Ahnaf and our favorite big brain Swede, Malcom Kyeyune, have lots to say about the Third Gulf War and why it was a bad idea. In these times of idiocy, intelligent conversations are more important than ever. Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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