As we finish the fourth week of our 4-day war against Iran, the DOOM Squad has lots of entertaining, if apocalyptic, commentary. Several of our old friends join us for a discussion of what we can expect next. (Spoiler alert: it involves closed Straits, oil price spikes, and economic collapse). Tune in, turn on, embrace the decline, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 167: The Third Gulf War, Wk 4 (Pt. 1) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guests: Nova Scotia Tony, Almotásim, Arnav Jindal, Meow Meow, Otterly
Mar 30, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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