Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 167: The Third Gulf War, Wk 4 (Pt. 1) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
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Eurabiamania 167: The Third Gulf War, Wk 4 (Pt. 1) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With Special Guests: Nova Scotia Tony, Almotásim, Arnav Jindal, Meow Meow, Otterly
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Mar 30, 2026

As we finish the fourth week of our 4-day war against Iran, the DOOM Squad has lots of entertaining, if apocalyptic, commentary. Several of our old friends join us for a discussion of what we can expect next. (Spoiler alert: it involves closed Straits, oil price spikes, and economic collapse). Tune in, turn on, embrace the decline, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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