Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 168: The Third Gulf War Week 4 Pt 2🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
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Eurabiamania 168: The Third Gulf War Week 4 Pt 2🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, Almotásim, and Arnav Jindal
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Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
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Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Apr 04, 2026

The war continues, and the Doom Squad is here with the popcorn. Survivalist Supreme Cleveland Blakemore and several of our X Space regulars join Ahnaf and Kenaz for a discussion of how the West is doing (poorly) and what we foresee in the future (defeat and humiliation). Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

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