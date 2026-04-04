The war continues, and the Doom Squad is here with the popcorn. Survivalist Supreme Cleveland Blakemore and several of our X Space regulars join Ahnaf and Kenaz for a discussion of how the West is doing (poorly) and what we foresee in the future (defeat and humiliation). Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 168: The Third Gulf War Week 4 Pt 2🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, Almotásim, and Arnav Jindal
Apr 04, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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