Cleveland, Ahnaf, and Kenaz join Najji, Arnav, and Nova Scotia Tony for a discussion of the Iranian War’s fifth week. We’re firing generals, covering up casualties, and declaring victory while the other side is still shooting. How bad can things get? Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 169: The Third Gulf War Wk 5 Pt 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, Arnav Jindal
Apr 06, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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