Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 169: The Third Gulf War Wk 5 Pt 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
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Eurabiamania 169: The Third Gulf War Wk 5 Pt 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, Arnav Jindal
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Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
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Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Apr 06, 2026

Cleveland, Ahnaf, and Kenaz join Najji, Arnav, and Nova Scotia Tony for a discussion of the Iranian War’s fifth week. We’re firing generals, covering up casualties, and declaring victory while the other side is still shooting. How bad can things get? Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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