For five and a half hours, Malcom Kyeyune sat down with Ahnaf and our friends, Nova Scotia Tony and Al Mayadeen writer Ali Jezzini. If you’re looking for a deep dive into the Third Gulf War and how it’s progressing, this is about as deep as it gets. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 170: The Third Gulf War: Week 5 Pt 2
With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Ali Jezzini, and Nova Scotia Tony
Apr 12, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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