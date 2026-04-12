Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 170: The Third Gulf War: Week 5 Pt 2
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Eurabiamania 170: The Third Gulf War: Week 5 Pt 2

With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Ali Jezzini, and Nova Scotia Tony
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Apr 12, 2026

For five and a half hours, Malcom Kyeyune sat down with Ahnaf and our friends, Nova Scotia Tony and Al Mayadeen writer Ali Jezzini. If you’re looking for a deep dive into the Third Gulf War and how it’s progressing, this is about as deep as it gets. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

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