Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 171: Doom, Despair, Defeat: Like and Subscribe
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Eurabiamania 171: Doom, Despair, Defeat: Like and Subscribe

With Special Guest: John Michael Greer
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Apr 14, 2026

Archdruid of DOOM John Michael Greer joins Ahnaf and Kenaz for a rousing conversation about our favorite topic—collapse! We tell you what’s happening with Iran, why drones are the wave of the present, and why aircraft carriers and high-tech wunderwaffens are joining heavy cavalry in history’s dustbin. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

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