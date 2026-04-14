Archdruid of DOOM John Michael Greer joins Ahnaf and Kenaz for a rousing conversation about our favorite topic—collapse! We tell you what’s happening with Iran, why drones are the wave of the present, and why aircraft carriers and high-tech wunderwaffens are joining heavy cavalry in history’s dustbin. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 171: Doom, Despair, Defeat: Like and Subscribe
With Special Guest: John Michael Greer
Apr 14, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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