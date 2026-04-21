Ahnaf joins Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, and our good friend Cleveland Blakemore for a talk about what’s going on in Iran. The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and American negotiators keep making threats they can’t follow through on. How does this end? Well, we all know it ends … with DOOM. Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 172: Week 6 (Intermission)
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Najjii, Nova Scotia Tony
Apr 21, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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