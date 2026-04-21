Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 172: Week 6 (Intermission)
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Eurabiamania 172: Week 6 (Intermission)

With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Najjii, Nova Scotia Tony
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Texas Arcane's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais and Texas Arcane
Apr 21, 2026

Ahnaf joins Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, and our good friend Cleveland Blakemore for a talk about what’s going on in Iran. The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and American negotiators keep making threats they can’t follow through on. How does this end? Well, we all know it ends … with DOOM. Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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