Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 173: The Third Gulf War, Week 7 Pt 1 (Intermission)
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Eurabiamania 173: The Third Gulf War, Week 7 Pt 1 (Intermission)

With Special Guests: The Honest Sorcerer, Nova Scotia Tony, and Arnav Jindal
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Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
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Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and The Honest Sorcerer
Apr 25, 2026

The Honest Sorcerer, Nova Scotia Tony, and Arnav Jindal team up with Ahnaf & Kenaz for a rousing discussion about the ongoing Iran war and the economic nuclear bomb which Iran has dropped by closing the Strait of Hormuz. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

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