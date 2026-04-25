The Honest Sorcerer, Nova Scotia Tony, and Arnav Jindal team up with Ahnaf & Kenaz for a rousing discussion about the ongoing Iran war and the economic nuclear bomb which Iran has dropped by closing the Strait of Hormuz. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 173: The Third Gulf War, Week 7 Pt 1 (Intermission)
With Special Guests: The Honest Sorcerer, Nova Scotia Tony, and Arnav Jindal
Apr 25, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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