Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by Alexander Wolfheze, author of Globus Horriblus, Alba Rosa, and many other worthwhile books. We talk about the differences between the American and European psyche, the collapse of the Global American Empire and what it means for vassal Europe, the religions that arise out of a post-religious West, and other suitably DOOMful topics of conversation.
Share this post
Eurabiamania 54: The European Canon is Here
www.notesfromtheendofti.me
Eurabiamania 54: The European Canon is Here
With Special Guest: Alexander Wolfheze
Nov 02, 2024
Alexander Wolfheze
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Annals of America Subscribe
Alexander Wolfheze
Writes Alexander’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 54: The European Canon is Here