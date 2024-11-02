Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania 54: The European Canon is Here
With Special Guest: Alexander Wolfheze
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Alexander Wolfheze
Nov 02, 2024
Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by Alexander Wolfheze, author of Globus Horriblus, Alba Rosa, and many other worthwhile books. We talk about the differences between the American and European psyche, the collapse of the Global American Empire and what it means for vassal Europe, the religions that arise out of a post-religious West, and other suitably DOOMful topics of conversation.

Alexander Wolfheze

Alexander's Substack
My personal Substack
By Alexander Wolfheze

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Alexander Wolfheze
