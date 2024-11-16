In this episode we’re joined by Spenglerian scholar. Tune in to learn more about the differences between Magian Piety and Faustian Hubris. Hear what may arise out of the ashes of Western Civilization and what may become of Europe in a post-Faustian world. And don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Share this post
Eurabiamania 58: Spengler was a Righteous Dude
www.notesfromtheendofti.me
Eurabiamania 58: Spengler was a Righteous Dude
With Special Guest: Arabian Magus
Nov 16, 2024
Arabian Magus
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Annals of America Subscribe
Arabian Magus
Writes Spenglerian Musings Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 58: Spengler was a Righteous Dude