Eurabiamania 58: Spengler was a Righteous Dude
Eurabiamania 58: Spengler was a Righteous Dude

With Special Guest: Arabian Magus
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Arabian Magus
Nov 16, 2024
Transcript

In this episode we’re joined by Spenglerian scholar

Arabian Magus
. Tune in to learn more about the differences between Magian Piety and Faustian Hubris. Hear what may arise out of the ashes of Western Civilization and what may become of Europe in a post-Faustian world. And don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Arabian Magus

Spenglerian Musings
Substack on Oswald Spengler's philosophy of history, and speculative philosophy of history.
By Arabian Magus

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Arabian Magus
