In this episode Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn-Qais and Cleveland Blakemore talk about Trump’s plans to annex Greenland and about the Los Angeles fires. But just as we started winding up those conversations, we got hit with some fresh steaming British DOOM! The world is falling apart, and we’ve got ringside seats. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to Like and Subscribe.
Eurabiamania 72: California's on Fire and Greenland's on Ice
With Special Guest: Cleveland Blakemore
Jan 11, 2025
Cleveland Blakemore
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Texas Arcane
