Eurabiamania 72: California's on Fire and Greenland's on Ice
Eurabiamania 72: California's on Fire and Greenland's on Ice

With Special Guest: Cleveland Blakemore
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Texas Arcane
Jan 11, 2025
5
5
In this episode Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn-Qais and Cleveland Blakemore talk about Trump’s plans to annex Greenland and about the Los Angeles fires. But just as we started winding up those conversations, we got hit with some fresh steaming British DOOM! The world is falling apart, and we’ve got ringside seats. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to Like and Subscribe.

Cleveland Blakemore

Vault-Co Communications
Civil Defense related information for the inhabitants of the west to foster their survival against 5th generation warfare conducted by their own governments as well as foreign actors. We're the meek spoken of in scripture who remain until the end.
By Texas Arcane

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

