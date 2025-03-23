In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf blast off into Xitter Spaces, with a little help from X regular Ohio Ganja. Join us for a talk about the Tesla vandals, the fall of the American Empire, and the end of the world as we know it. And don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 84: Dispatches from Xitter
Mar 23, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Annals of America Subscribe
