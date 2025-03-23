Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 84: Dispatches from Xitter
1
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:49:18
-1:49:18

Eurabiamania 84: Dispatches from Xitter

Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Mar 23, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf blast off into Xitter Spaces, with a little help from X regular Ohio Ganja. Join us for a talk about the Tesla vandals, the fall of the American Empire, and the end of the world as we know it. And don’t forget to like and subscribe.

Ohio Ganja | Ahnaf Ibn-Qais | Kenaz Filan

Discussion about this episode

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Annals of America Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 83: The Second Council of Wizards
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 82: Ready for Neomedievalism?
  Kenaz FilanBlue Vir, and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 81: Zelenskyy's Funniest Act Yet
  Kenaz FilanAspenAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Eurabiamania 80: The Council of Wizards
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 79: The European Canon Isn't Here
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Eurabiamania 78: Nice Knowing You, Europa
  Kenaz FilanAspenAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Eurabiamania 77: Life During Wartime
  Kenaz FilanAbu Khaldun, and Ahnaf Ibn Qais