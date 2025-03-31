Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania 86: Cleve Goes Back to Australia 1
With Special Guests Cleveland Blakemore and Blue Vir
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Texas Arcane
, and
Blue Vir
Mar 31, 2025
9
5
In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by Cleveland Blakemore and Blue Vir. Blue Vir is an Australian native and Sir Cleveland spent a couple of decades Down Under. Australia is an important strategic location for the American Empire. But what happens as the Empire collapses and China starts looking at all those mineral resources. Tune in to find out - and don't forget to like and subscribe!

Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Blue Vir
Texas Arcane
