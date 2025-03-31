In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by Cleveland Blakemore and Blue Vir. Blue Vir is an Australian native and Sir Cleveland spent a couple of decades Down Under. Australia is an important strategic location for the American Empire. But what happens as the Empire collapses and China starts looking at all those mineral resources. Tune in to find out - and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 86: Cleve Goes Back to Australia 1
With Special Guests Cleveland Blakemore and Blue Vir
Mar 31, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Blue Vir
Writes Blue Vir's Writings Subscribe
Texas Arcane
Writes Vault-Co Communications Subscribe
