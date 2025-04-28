Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 97: Things Fall Apart, The Center Cannot Hold, Like and Subscribe
1
4
0:00
-1:41:19

Eurabiamania 97: Things Fall Apart, The Center Cannot Hold, Like and Subscribe

With Special Guests: Brecht Jonkers, Najjii, Octavian, and Nova Scotia Tony
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Brecht Jonkers's avatar
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Brecht Jonkers
Apr 28, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

This Xitter Space get-together focuses on the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. Do we stand on the brink of global thermonuclear war, or will Team Nothing Ever Happens win this go round? Tune in and get sage counsel from Kenaz, Ahnaf, Brecht Jonkers, Najjii, Octavian, and Nova Scotia Tony. And if you like what you hear, subscribe and never miss an episode again!

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture