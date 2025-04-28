This Xitter Space get-together focuses on the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. Do we stand on the brink of global thermonuclear war, or will Team Nothing Ever Happens win this go round? Tune in and get sage counsel from Kenaz, Ahnaf, Brecht Jonkers, Najjii, Octavian, and Nova Scotia Tony. And if you like what you hear, subscribe and never miss an episode again!
Eurabiamania 97: Things Fall Apart, The Center Cannot Hold, Like and Subscribe
With Special Guests: Brecht Jonkers, Najjii, Octavian, and Nova Scotia Tony
Apr 28, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Brecht Jonkers
Writes Brecht Jonkers Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post