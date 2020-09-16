Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Episode 10: Mere Christianity 1
Sep 16, 2020

There are many Christian denominations; they have serious differences on important points of doctrine and are in some cases openly hostile to each other. But what common ground do they share? In his 1952 book *Mere Christianity* C.S. Lewis sought to discover a "mere Christianity" which was the true heart of the Faith. Can his wisdom inspire us to put aside our differences and work together to protect the Good and conquer Evil? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

