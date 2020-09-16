Episode 10: Mere Christianity 1

There are many Christian denominations; they have serious differences on important points of doctrine and are in some cases openly hostile to each other. But what common ground do they share? In his 1952 book *Mere Christianity* C.S. Lewis sought to discover a "mere Christianity" which was the true heart of the Faith. Can his wisdom inspire us to put aside our differences and work together to protect the Good and conquer Evil? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes