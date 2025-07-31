While Kenaz was absent from this Xitter Space, Ahnaf held the fort with regular guests, Octavian, Comrade Stalinfrog, and Alamo. The discussion about Epstein, Maxwell, and Trump’s continuing slide into irrelevance continues. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 114: Epstein, Trump & Death to America 2
With Special Guest: Aspen
Jul 31, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
