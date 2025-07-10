In this Xitter Space get-together Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Najjii for a discussion about the Epstein Files nothingburger and the response from Trump’s fans and critics. Tune in, turn on, and embrace a particularly stupid example of DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 109: Capes**t, Goyslop and ZOG Cattle
Special Guest: Najjii
Jul 10, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
