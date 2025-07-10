Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 109: Capes**t, Goyslop and ZOG Cattle
3
0:00
-1:19:21

Eurabiamania 109: Capes**t, Goyslop and ZOG Cattle

Special Guest: Najjii
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Jul 10, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

In this Xitter Space get-together Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Najjii for a discussion about the Epstein Files nothingburger and the response from Trump’s fans and critics. Tune in, turn on, and embrace a particularly stupid example of DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture