In this Xitter Spaces episode, we discuss Trump’s latest attempts to deflect attention from the Epstein debacle. We’re also joined by a guest from Chile, Alamó, who offers his thoughts on the situation in South America. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 112: Capes**t, Goyslop & Z*G Cattle 4
With Special Guest: Alamo
Jul 23, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
