Eurabiamania 112: Capes**t, Goyslop & Z*G Cattle 4
With Special Guest: Alamo
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Jul 23, 2025
In this Xitter Spaces episode, we discuss Trump’s latest attempts to deflect attention from the Epstein debacle. We’re also joined by a guest from Chile, Alamó, who offers his thoughts on the situation in South America. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

