Episode 7: The Quotients of Intelligence

Welcome to the seventh episode of Notes From The End of Time: The Quotients of Intelligence Today children around the world are ranked and measured by standardized intelligence tests: their data is weighed, sifted and measured by innumerable algorithms and parceled out into neat charts and reports. Yet over and over the computers keep repeating blasphemy: some groups score lower than others? How do we address this problem? How do we solve this problem? And what preconceptions and misconceptions lead us to conclude this is a problem? Kenaz Filan, “The Quotients of Intelligence” https://europaschildren.com/2020/08/22/the-quotients-of-intelligence/ E-mail: kenazfilan@gmail.com Website: http://www.europaschildren.com Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/kenaz-filan Gab: https://gab.com/KenazFilan Telegram: @KenazFilan --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
