Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Episode 8: G.K. Chesterton's Orthodoxy
0:00
-56:55

Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Sep 04, 2020

In a world where “rebel” and “heretic” are terms of endearment, what use can there be in stale old dogmas and outworn creeds? G.K. Chesterson’s *Orthodoxy* offered a defense of Christianity’s continuing relevance amidst the science, progress and prosperity of Victorian England. Can the timeless truths he offered then help us find a way to clean up the 21st century’s post-Christian mess? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

Discussion about this episode

