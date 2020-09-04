Episode 8: G.K. Chesterton's Orthodoxy

In a world where “rebel” and “heretic” are terms of endearment, what use can there be in stale old dogmas and outworn creeds? G.K. Chesterson’s *Orthodoxy* offered a defense of Christianity’s continuing relevance amidst the science, progress and prosperity of Victorian England. Can the timeless truths he offered then help us find a way to clean up the 21st century’s post-Christian mess? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
