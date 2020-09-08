Episode 9: Pacem in Terris

Every day the edifice of the American Empire crumbles a little more. Soon the Tower will fall. Can a document written by Pope John XXIII in 1963 help us build something better out of the wreckage? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
