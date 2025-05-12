Kenaz adn Ahnaf are joined by Dr. Ugo Bardi, one of the world’s preeminent scholars of decline and industrial collapse. Our discussions touch upon politics, economics and what we can expect to see as the DOOM cometh. Tune in, turn on, get enlightened, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 101: Infinite Demand, Finite World
With Special Guest: Dr. Ugo Bardi
May 12, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
