Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 107: The Third Gulf War, Part 3
2
0:00
-2:01:44

Eurabiamania 107: The Third Gulf War, Part 3

With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune and Cleveland Blakemore
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Texas Arcane's avatar
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Texas Arcane
Jun 28, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Malcom Kyeyune and Cleveland Blakemore, two Eurabimania regulars, join us for a discussion of the ongoing Gulf War conflict. While we currently have a fragile ceasefire in effect, nobody expects it to last long. What happens when the shooting starts up again and America finds itself in a major war. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the doom — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture