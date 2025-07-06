Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania 108: The Four Horsemen of DOOM
Eurabiamania 108: The Four Horsemen of DOOM

With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune and Cleveland Blakemore
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Texas Arcane
Jul 06, 2025
In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by two of our regular guests, Malcom Kyeyune and Cleveland Blakemore. We discuss the Iran/Israel situation, the Iran/Israel situation, Elon Musk, the limits of air war, and the morale crisis gripping America today. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

