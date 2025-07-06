In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by two of our regular guests, Malcom Kyeyune and Cleveland Blakemore. We discuss the Iran/Israel situation, the Iran/Israel situation, Elon Musk, the limits of air war, and the morale crisis gripping America today. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 108: The Four Horsemen of DOOM
With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune and Cleveland Blakemore
Jul 06, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Texas Arcane
Writes Vault-Co Communications Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post