Eurabiamania 123: Man-Made Horrors Beyond Our Comprehension
Eurabiamania 123: Man-Made Horrors Beyond Our Comprehension

With Special Guest: The Honest Sorcerer
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
The Honest Sorcerer
Sep 06, 2025
In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by

The Honest Sorcerer
, one of Substack’s smartest Doomers. We discuss the many reasons why energy is running short and stagflation is the order of the day. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

