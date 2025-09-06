In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by, one of Substack’s smartest Doomers. We discuss the many reasons why energy is running short and stagflation is the order of the day. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 123: Man-Made Horrors Beyond Our Comprehension
With Special Guest: The Honest Sorcerer
Sep 06, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
