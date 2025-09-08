In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Patrick Mockridge of Substack’s “Technology Truth.” Patrick is a seasoned petroleum engineer who has a lot to say about our energy resources and why they’re declining. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 124: An Engineer's Take on Doom
With Special Guest: Patrick Mockridge
Sep 08, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Patrick Mockridge
Patrick Mockridge
