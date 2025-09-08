Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 124: An Engineer's Take on Doom
2
1
0:00
-1:59:04

Eurabiamania 124: An Engineer's Take on Doom

With Special Guest: Patrick Mockridge
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Patrick Mockridge's avatar
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Patrick Mockridge
Sep 08, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Patrick Mockridge of Substack’s “Technology Truth.” Patrick is a seasoned petroleum engineer who has a lot to say about our energy resources and why they’re declining. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture