Eurabiamania 127: Political Violence is Here to Stay Pt. 2
Eurabiamania 127: Political Violence is Here to Stay Pt. 2

With Special Guest: Mr. Raven
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Mr. Raven
Sep 17, 2025
We’re joined once again by Mr. Raven, one of our favorite Substack writers and hermits. We discuss the ramifications of the Charlie Kirk assassination, the crumbling of Zionist influence in America, and the benefits of moving to a rural location. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to smash those “Like” and “Subscribe” buttons.

