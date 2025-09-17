We’re joined once again by Mr. Raven, one of our favorite Substack writers and hermits. We discuss the ramifications of the Charlie Kirk assassination, the crumbling of Zionist influence in America, and the benefits of moving to a rural location. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to smash those “Like” and “Subscribe” buttons.
Eurabiamania 127: Political Violence is Here to Stay Pt. 2
With Special Guest: Mr. Raven
Sep 17, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
