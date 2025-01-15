Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania 73: Sole Superpower? Yeah, About That...
Eurabiamania 73: Sole Superpower? Yeah, About That...

With Special Guest: Constantin von Hoffmeister
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Jan 15, 2025
Transcript

In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by Arktos Editor-in-Chief Constantin von Hoffmeister

Constantin von Hoffmeister
. Sir Constantin has recently released what may be his best book to date, Multipolarity! The age of the Sole Superpower is over, and we’re all waiting for what happens next. Multipolarity! gives us a roadmap toward a world with true multiculturalism instead of the tired One-Size-Fits-All-or-We’ll-Bomb-You ethic of Neoliberalism.

Constantin von Hoffmeister

Eurosiberia
Pan-European geopolitics and culture
By Constantin von Hoffmeister

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

Discussion about this podcast

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Constantin von Hoffmeister
