In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by Arktos Editor-in-Chief. Sir Constantin has recently released what may be his best book to date, Multipolarity! The age of the Sole Superpower is over, and we’re all waiting for what happens next. Multipolarity! gives us a roadmap toward a world with true multiculturalism instead of the tired One-Size-Fits-All-or-We’ll-Bomb-You ethic of Neoliberalism.
Eurabiamania 73: Sole Superpower? Yeah, About That...
With Special Guest: Constantin von Hoffmeister
Jan 15, 2025
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Annals of America Subscribe
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Writes Eurosiberia Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post