Eurabiamania 80: The Council of Wizards
Eurabiamania 80: The Council of Wizards

With Special Guests: John Michael Greer and Malcom Kyeyune
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Feb 20, 2025
Transcript

What’s better than a interview with John Michael Greer or Malcom Kyeyune? How about an interview with John Michael Greer AND Malcom Kyeuyune? In this 3-hour episode the Elder Statesmen of DOOM gather for a conversation about what to expect next. (Spoiler alert: it ain’t pretty).

John Michael Greer | Malcom Kyeyune | Ahnaf Ibn Qais | Kenaz Filan

History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
