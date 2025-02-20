What’s better than a interview with John Michael Greer or Malcom Kyeyune? How about an interview with John Michael Greer AND Malcom Kyeuyune? In this 3-hour episode the Elder Statesmen of DOOM gather for a conversation about what to expect next. (Spoiler alert: it ain’t pretty).
Eurabiamania 80: The Council of Wizards
With Special Guests: John Michael Greer and Malcom Kyeyune
Feb 20, 2025
John Michael Greer | Malcom Kyeyune | Ahnaf Ibn Qais | Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
