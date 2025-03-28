In this Xitter Space get-together Kenaz and Ahnaf are once again joined by our old friend Ohio Ganja and a few other Xitterzens for an ongoing discussion about the state of the American Empire (spoiler alert: crumbling). Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM… and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 85: The Fall of the American Empire Part II
With Special Guest: Ohio Ganja and Other Xitter Denizens
Mar 28, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post