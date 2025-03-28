Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania 85: The Fall of the American Empire Part II
Eurabiamania 85: The Fall of the American Empire Part II

With Special Guest: Ohio Ganja and Other Xitter Denizens
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Mar 28, 2025
Transcript

In this Xitter Space get-together Kenaz and Ahnaf are once again joined by our old friend Ohio Ganja and a few other Xitterzens for an ongoing discussion about the state of the American Empire (spoiler alert: crumbling). Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM… and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Appears in episode
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
