Eurabiamania 88: Happy Liberation Day 1
Eurabiamania 88: Happy Liberation Day 1

Special Guest: Najjii and other Xitter Denizens
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Apr 03, 2025
Transcript

In this episode our Xitter friend Najjii joins Ahnaf and Kenaz for a discussion of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. Is Trump an idiot or an idiot savant? Are his tariffs a colossal blunder or a stroke of genius? And perhaps most important of all, what other options are available for an empire on the verge of collapse? Tune in, turn on, and be DOOMed — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

