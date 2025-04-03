In this episode our Xitter friend Najjii joins Ahnaf and Kenaz for a discussion of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. Is Trump an idiot or an idiot savant? Are his tariffs a colossal blunder or a stroke of genius? And perhaps most important of all, what other options are available for an empire on the verge of collapse? Tune in, turn on, and be DOOMed — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 88: Happy Liberation Day 1
Special Guest: Najjii and other Xitter Denizens
Apr 03, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
