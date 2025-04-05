Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 90: Happy Liberation Day 3
7
6
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:19:52
-3:19:52

Eurabiamania 90: Happy Liberation Day 3

With Special Guests: Aspen and Octavian
Kenaz Filan
,
Aspen
, and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Apr 05, 2025
7
6
Share
Transcript

Sometimes the DOOM trickles, and sometimes it comes at you like a tsunami caused by a big orange meteor. On the third Day of Liberation, Kenaz and Ahnaf join Aspen and Octavian for a DOOMful discussion of what comes next. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the collapse—and be sure to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Aspen
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 91: Happy Liberation Day 4
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 89: Happy Liberation Day 2
  Ahnaf Ibn QaisUncouth Barbarian, and Aspen
Eurabiamania 88: Happy Liberation Day 1
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 87: War With Iran? Yeah, Good Luck With That
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisAbu Khaldun, and Brecht Jonkers
Eurabiamania 86: Cleve Goes Back to Australia 1
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisTexas Arcane, and Blue Vir
Eurabiamania 85: The Fall of the American Empire Part II
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 84: Dispatches from Xitter
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais