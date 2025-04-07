In this episode Malcom Kyeyune joins Ahnaf and Kenaz for a Xitter space about the DOOM that has come to the world financial markets. We had our biggest audience to date and Sir Malcom was gracious enough to answer questions for many of our loyal listeners. Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the DOOM—and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 91: Happy Liberation Day 4
With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune and a Plethora of Xitterites
Apr 07, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
