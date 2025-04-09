Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania 92: Happy Liberation Week
Eurabiamania 92: Happy Liberation Week

With Special Guests: Aspen and Octavian
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Aspen
Apr 09, 2025
3
4
Transcript

Rust never sleeps, but Kenaz does. Fortunately, Ahnaf is several time zones away and, with help from Aspen and Octavian he was able to put together several DOOMful hours discussing America’s ongoing tariff war with the word. Tune in, turn on, and be DOOMed—but don’t forget to like and subscribe!

