Eurabiamania 98: The Cracker Strikes Back
With Special Guests: Najjii, Abu Khaldun (& Guest), and Many More
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Abu Khaldun
May 03, 2025
Transcript

In this Xitter Space, Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by a very special (and extremely cute) surprise guest. We also welcome No Country for Oldtroons as well as our regulars Najjii, Octavian, Nova Scotia Tony, Abu Khaldun, and Arnav Jindal. We discuss the Shiloh Hendricks affair, the rise (or not) of a new tribalism! Tune in, turn on, and don't forget to like and subscribe.

