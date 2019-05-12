I Dropped A Deuce in San Francisco

My second podcast, this one talks about San Francisco's ongoing fecal crisis and the greater problems facing America's mental health care system. CITATIONS Kenaz Filan, “When Better Isn’t Enough” at Pendulum, February 2, 2019 https://pendulum.online/2019/02/06/when-better-isnt-enough/ Alastair Gee, “San Francisco or Mumbai? UN envoy encounters homeless life in California” at The Guardian, January 22, 2018. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jan/22/un-rapporteur-homeless-san-francisco-california Ben Gilbert, “People are pooping more than ever on the streets of San Francisco,” at Business Insider, April 28, 2019. https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-human-poop-problem-2019-4 Melia Robinson, “San Francisco's sidewalks are covered with human feces, so the city is launching a 'Poop Patrol' to deal with its No. 2 problem,” at Business Insider, August 29, 2018. https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-poop-patrol-feces-sidewalks-housing-crisis-2018-8 Bigad Shaban, Robert Campos, Tony Rutanooshedech, and Michael Horn, “Diseased Streets” at NBC Bay Area, February 18, 2018. https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Diseased-Streets-472430013.html --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
