Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
I Dropped A Deuce in San Francisco
0:00
-16:19

I Dropped A Deuce in San Francisco

Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
May 12, 2019

My second podcast, this one talks about San Francisco's ongoing fecal crisis and the greater problems facing America's mental health care system. CITATIONS Kenaz Filan, “When Better Isn’t Enough” at Pendulum, February 2, 2019 https://pendulum.online/2019/02/06/when-better-isnt-enough/ Alastair Gee, “San Francisco or Mumbai? UN envoy encounters homeless life in California” at The Guardian, January 22, 2018. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jan/22/un-rapporteur-homeless-san-francisco-california Ben Gilbert, “People are pooping more than ever on the streets of San Francisco,” at Business Insider, April 28, 2019. https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-human-poop-problem-2019-4 Melia Robinson, “San Francisco's sidewalks are covered with human feces, so the city is launching a 'Poop Patrol' to deal with its No. 2 problem,” at Business Insider, August 29, 2018. https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-poop-patrol-feces-sidewalks-housing-crisis-2018-8 Bigad Shaban, Robert Campos, Tony Rutanooshedech, and Michael Horn, “Diseased Streets” at NBC Bay Area, February 18, 2018. https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Diseased-Streets-472430013.html --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture