Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Notes 13 Kenaz Filan Goes to Heaven
0:00
-52:32

Notes 13 Kenaz Filan Goes to Heaven

Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Oct 07, 2020

Across times and cultures we find the idea of an afterlife where the just are rewarded after hard trials. Today we mock those ideas as "pie in the sky." But do those stories passed down through centuries point to a shared delusion -- or to a reality more glorious than we can imagine? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture