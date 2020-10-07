Notes 13 Kenaz Filan Goes to Heaven

Across times and cultures we find the idea of an afterlife where the just are rewarded after hard trials. Today we mock those ideas as "pie in the sky." But do those stories passed down through centuries point to a shared delusion -- or to a reality more glorious than we can imagine? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
