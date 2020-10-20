Notes 15 The French Revolution or France vs God

After dethroning their King, the French revolutionaries set their sights on God. Hundreds of clergy and thousands of innocent believers perished during a "dechristianization" program intended to create a secular France. That program remains in progress today. What can we learn from how it triumphed in France -- and how France defeated it? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
