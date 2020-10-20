Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Notes 15 The French Revolution or France vs God
0:00
-53:11

Notes 15 The French Revolution or France vs God

Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Oct 20, 2020

After dethroning their King, the French revolutionaries set their sights on God. Hundreds of clergy and thousands of innocent believers perished during a "dechristianization" program intended to create a secular France. That program remains in progress today. What can we learn from how it triumphed in France -- and how France defeated it? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture