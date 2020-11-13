Notes 17 Gramsci, Popper and the Frankfurt School

The term "Cultural Marxism" is often bandied about as the Right's version of "Fascism" -- a slur that means little save "I don't like it." This episode compares and contrasts three of the largest influences on our current culture war -- Antonio Gramsci, Karl Popper and the Frankfurt School. --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
