Notes 17 Gramsci, Popper and the Frankfurt School
Kenaz Filan
Nov 13, 2020

The term "Cultural Marxism" is often bandied about as the Right's version of "Fascism" -- a slur that means little save "I don't like it." This episode compares and contrasts three of the largest influences on our current culture war -- Antonio Gramsci, Karl Popper and the Frankfurt School. --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

