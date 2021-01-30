Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Notes 19 The Grail and the Baptized Gods
Kenaz Filan
Jan 30, 2021

Despite tribulations, famines and wars the tales of King Arthur have survived and remain a potent portrait of the European oversoul. This episode examines the deep foundations upon which Camelot was built and points the way towards our own quest for the Grail. --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

