Notes 19 The Grail and the Baptized Gods

Despite tribulations, famines and wars the tales of King Arthur have survived and remain a potent portrait of the European oversoul. This episode examines the deep foundations upon which Camelot was built and points the way towards our own quest for the Grail. --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
