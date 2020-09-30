Notes From The End Of Time 12: Kenaz Filan Goes to Hell

Hellfire. Damnation. Eternal separation from God. These are scary topics which are today generally treated as fairy tales good only for frightening children and credulous rubes. But what if there is a great and terrible Truth behind those unsettling legends? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
