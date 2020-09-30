Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Notes From The End Of Time 12: Kenaz Filan Goes to Hell
Kenaz Filan
Sep 30, 2020

Hellfire. Damnation. Eternal separation from God. These are scary topics which are today generally treated as fairy tales good only for frightening children and credulous rubes. But what if there is a great and terrible Truth behind those unsettling legends? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

