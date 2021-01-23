Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Notes From the End of Time 18 In the Shadow of the King
Jan 23, 2021

Once there was a place called Camelot. Once there was a place called America. Both those places belong to the past now. Yet in Camelot's foundation there still can be found the seeds of renewal. In those stones there lies a sword which will save us and a grail which will renew our poisoned land. --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

