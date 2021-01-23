Notes From the End of Time 18 In the Shadow of the King

Once there was a place called Camelot. Once there was a place called America. Both those places belong to the past now. Yet in Camelot's foundation there still can be found the seeds of renewal. In those stones there lies a sword which will save us and a grail which will renew our poisoned land. --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes