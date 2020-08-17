Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Notes from the End of Time 5: H.P. Lovecraft, Atheist Mystic
Notes from the End of Time 5: H.P. Lovecraft, Atheist Mystic

Aug 17, 2020

H.P. Lovecraft''s writings have become famous for their "cosmic horror." He showed us our place in the Universe: dust-specks living atop a bigger dust-speck for what barely counts as an Elder God's eye-blink. But were the vast empty demon-haunted vistas he created fiction -- or was he drawing from life? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

