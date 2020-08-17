Notes from the End of Time 5: H.P. Lovecraft, Atheist Mystic

H.P. Lovecraft''s writings have become famous for their "cosmic horror." He showed us our place in the Universe: dust-specks living atop a bigger dust-speck for what barely counts as an Elder God's eye-blink. But were the vast empty demon-haunted vistas he created fiction -- or was he drawing from life? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
