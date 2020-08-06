Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes From The End Of Time Episode 4: C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien and God
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Aug 06, 2020

In September 1931 C.S. Lewis accepted Christ after a lengthy conversation with his friend and fellow Oxford don J.R.R. Tolkien. Both would go on to become two of the greatest Fantasy writers of the 20th century. Today their work is seen by many as quaint, outmoded, even reactionary. But can their halting voyage toward Truth help us set our course in a world drugged on lies? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

