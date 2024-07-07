When East Meets West 20

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-QaisWhen East Meets West 2010351×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:18:05-1:18:05Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.When East Meets West 20Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Daniel DJul 07, 20241035ShareTranscriptA Muslim Chad and two Christian Chads wander through a deserted American cityIn this episode we’re joined by Daniel D. of A Ghost in the Machine. Daniel recently wrote a great piece about the death of the American civic religion. We talk about that article and other pertinent DOOM topics. Ahnaf Ibn QaisThe Fall of The WestEnd. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan LiebertBy Ahnaf Ibn QaisDaniel D.A Ghost in the MachineThe Holy Day of Our Civic ReligionIn America, today is Independence Day. Or simply, “The Fourth.” As a holiday, it’s been completely emptied of meaning. Now it’s just a day off work and an excuse to fire up the grill, drink beer, and watch fireworks. However, I am somehow old enough to have grown up in a time and place where it was still celebrated as…Read more2 years ago · 30 likes · 10 comments · Daniel DKenaz FilanNotes from the End of Time with Kenaz FilanHistory, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided. Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksEurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-QaisHistory, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided. History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeKenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisWrites The Fall of The West SubscribeDaniel DWrites A Ghost in the Machine SubscribeRecent EpisodesEurabiamania 160: The Third Gulf War, Day 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥Mar 1 • Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas ArcaneEurabiamania 159: 🇮🇱🇺🇸 vs 🇮🇷 (Round 2), Pt. 1Feb 23 • Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas ArcaneEurabiamania 158: G*yim Fatigue - God Hates America Pt. 3Feb 20 • Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn QaisEurabiamania 157: G*yim Fatigue: God Hates America Pt. 2Feb 18 • Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas ArcaneEurabiamania 156: Goy*m Fatigue: God Hates America Pt. 1Feb 7 • Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn QaisEurabiamania 155: Goy*m Fatigue: Davos Postmortem EditionJan 31 • Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn QaisEurabiamania 154: G*yim Fatigue - Greenland Shenanigans EditionJan 20 • Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn QaisEurabiamania 153: G*yim Fatigue - War EditionJan 8 • Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais