Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
When East Meets West 20
0:00
-1:18:05

When East Meets West 20

Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Daniel D's avatar
Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Daniel D
Jul 07, 2024
A Muslim Chad and two Christian Chads wander through a deserted American city

In this episode we’re joined by Daniel D. of A Ghost in the Machine. Daniel recently wrote a great piece about the death of the American civic religion. We talk about that article and other pertinent DOOM topics.

Ahnaf Ibn Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Daniel D.

A Ghost in the Machine
The Holy Day of Our Civic Religion
In America, today is Independence Day. Or simply, “The Fourth.” As a holiday, it’s been completely emptied of meaning. Now it’s just a day off work and an excuse to fire up the grill, drink beer, and watch fireworks. However, I am somehow old enough to have grown up in a time and place where it was still celebrated as…
Read more
2 years ago · 30 likes · 10 comments · Daniel D

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture