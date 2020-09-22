Episode 11: C.S. Lewis and Christian Morality

According to most secular Americans religious morality is anti-sex, anti-pleasure and anti-fun. C.S. Lewis's views were considerably more nuanced. Our modern culture has built its towers on sand and now they are crumbling. Can we rebuild something better on the bedrock Lewis has laid bare for us? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes