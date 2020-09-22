Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Episode 11: C.S. Lewis and Christian Morality
0:00
-1:04:42

Episode 11: C.S. Lewis and Christian Morality

Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Sep 22, 2020

According to most secular Americans religious morality is anti-sex, anti-pleasure and anti-fun. C.S. Lewis's views were considerably more nuanced. Our modern culture has built its towers on sand and now they are crumbling. Can we rebuild something better on the bedrock Lewis has laid bare for us? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture