Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Episode 6: The Cross, The Grail, the Ring and the Just War
0:00
-55:53

Episode 6: The Cross, The Grail, the Ring and the Just War

Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Aug 21, 2020

As our government teeters and our populace becomes increasingly polarized, many fear war is on the horizon. Some of us have realized it is already here. How can we wage a just war? How can we work for a just peace? And how can we fight monsters without becoming monsters ourselves? Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologiae (Prima Secundae Partis) https://www.newadvent.org/summa/2.htm Kenaz Filan, "Toward the Unknown Shore" https://europaschildren.com/2020/08/09/toward-the-unknown-shore/ "What We Know of the Ring" https://europaschildren.com/2020/08/10/what-we-know-of-the-ring/ Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy, “Just War Theory” https://iep.utm.edu/justwar/ Eric Patterson, "Just War Theory and Terrorism" in Providence Magazine (Summer 2016) https://providencemag.com/2016/11/just-war-theory-terrorism/ "St. Joan of Arc" at Catholic Online http://catholic.org/saints/saint.php?saint_id=295 Gene Wolfe, "The Best Introduction to the Mountains" http://webarchive.loc.gov/all/20040113063643/http%3A//home.clara.net/andywrobertson/wolfemountains.html --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture