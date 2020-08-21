Episode 6: The Cross, The Grail, the Ring and the Just War

As our government teeters and our populace becomes increasingly polarized, many fear war is on the horizon. Some of us have realized it is already here. How can we wage a just war? How can we work for a just peace? And how can we fight monsters without becoming monsters ourselves? Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologiae (Prima Secundae Partis) https://www.newadvent.org/summa/2.htm Kenaz Filan, "Toward the Unknown Shore" https://europaschildren.com/2020/08/09/toward-the-unknown-shore/ "What We Know of the Ring" https://europaschildren.com/2020/08/10/what-we-know-of-the-ring/ Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy, “Just War Theory” https://iep.utm.edu/justwar/ Eric Patterson, "Just War Theory and Terrorism" in Providence Magazine (Summer 2016) https://providencemag.com/2016/11/just-war-theory-terrorism/ "St. Joan of Arc" at Catholic Online http://catholic.org/saints/saint.php?saint_id=295 Gene Wolfe, "The Best Introduction to the Mountains" http://webarchive.loc.gov/all/20040113063643/http%3A//home.clara.net/andywrobertson/wolfemountains.html --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
