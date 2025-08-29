Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 119: Maximum Doom Harvest Pt. 0
0:00
-2:03:32

Eurabiamania 119: Maximum Doom Harvest Pt. 0

Prelude to DOOM, DOOM, and More DOOM
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Aspen's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
and
Aspen
Aug 29, 2025
Share
Transcript

Kenaz was away for this Xitter Space get-together, but Ahnaf, Aspen and our ever-reliable cast of Xitter DOOMERs carried the day. Enjoy this discussion about the fall of nVidia, the inexorable demographic decline of the West, and the impending fall of Western civilization. And don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture